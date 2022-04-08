Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of WING traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.15. 515,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,464. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

