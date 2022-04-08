Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.07.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.15. 515,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

