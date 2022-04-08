Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.91

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 658065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

