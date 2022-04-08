WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.73

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.73 and traded as high as $53.45. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 173,519 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 728,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.