WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 315,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 671,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.
