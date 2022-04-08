Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $254.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.