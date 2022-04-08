Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

WK stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

