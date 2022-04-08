World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
