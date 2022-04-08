World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

