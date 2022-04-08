Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,136.96

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,136.96 ($41.14) and traded as low as GBX 3,092.50 ($40.56). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,305 ($43.34), with a volume of 73,848 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,410.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

In other news, insider Doug McCutcheon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,110 ($40.79) per share, with a total value of £155,500 ($203,934.43).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

