W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

