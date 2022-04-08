Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 14,117,646 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MDVL opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at $805,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.