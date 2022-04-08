Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

