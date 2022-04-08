XML Financial LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.64. 2,674,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.