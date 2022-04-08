XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 329,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 103,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,863,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $360.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.