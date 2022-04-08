XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $50.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 319,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,133,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

