XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

NYSE XPO opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

