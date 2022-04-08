Xponance Inc. Buys 3,207 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

