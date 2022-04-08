Xponance Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.