Xponance Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

