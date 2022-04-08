Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $211.85 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

