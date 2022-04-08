Xponance Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nordson by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

