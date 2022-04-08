Xponance Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

