Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $5,105,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
