Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.