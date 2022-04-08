Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of ABC opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $163.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.