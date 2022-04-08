Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,345 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,041 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

CYTK opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.