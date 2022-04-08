Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,202 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA increased its stake in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

KBR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

