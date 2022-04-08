Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,202 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

