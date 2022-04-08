Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average of $187.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

