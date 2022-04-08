Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 346,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE REZI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.