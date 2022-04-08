Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

