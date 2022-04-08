Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American States Water by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

