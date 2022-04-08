Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Medpace by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $166.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.97.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

