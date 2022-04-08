Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,221 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

NYSE STE opened at $248.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

