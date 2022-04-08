Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

