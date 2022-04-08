Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

VRTX stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.28. 1,574,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,647. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

