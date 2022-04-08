Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

