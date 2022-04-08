Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce $660.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 92,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,142. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its position in BrightView by 314.1% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

