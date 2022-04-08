Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Cadence Bank reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

