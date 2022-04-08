Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,050. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

