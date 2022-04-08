Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will report $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.65 million to $29.00 million. Globalstar posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

