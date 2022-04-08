Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NYSE FUL traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

