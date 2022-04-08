Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,212. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $709.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

