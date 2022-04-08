Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $111,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

