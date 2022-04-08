Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

