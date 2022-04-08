Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.