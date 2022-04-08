Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $124.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,087. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

