Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.93). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,158. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

