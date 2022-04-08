Zacks: Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 13.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

