Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 18,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.