Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

LPSN stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,207. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

